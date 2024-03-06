"I think Izzy misjudges himself” - Dricus du Plessis opens up on potential UFC 300 clash with Israel Adesanya and why he turned it down

Israel Adesanya recently confessed that he was contacted by promotional matchmakers to face off against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 300. According to the former champion, he accepted the offer, while 'Stillknocks' declined to feature on the much anticipated anniversary card.

The South African has now shared his thoughts on the offer he received to face 'The Last Stylebender' in April and his reasons for deciding against appearing on UFC 300. The reigning middleweight champion recently appeared on Cameron Saaiman's podcast, where he said:

"With the conversations of 300, that would have been a massive fight, me and Izzy. It was on the table, 100%. But one thing people don't realize is, why would I go and start a camp once again, injured, if I am the champion? Taking risks is one thing, I have been taking risks, a lot. But why would I rush [that]? I am the champion now."

He continued:

"I can fight when I'm ready. I think Izzy misjudges himself as still being a champion, and he's not. You'll fight when you get the opportunity. You don't dictate when I fight."

Watch Dricus du Plessis discuss facing Israel Adesanya at UFC 300 below from 24:30:

Israel Adesanya shares his thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is set to appear in another heavyweight boxing epic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this time against Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou's professional debut came in a much-anticipated clash against WBC champion Tyson Fury. Despite losing the fight, albeit in controversial fashion, 'The Predator' more than proved he could handle himself in the boxing world.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently compared the upcoming clash to King Kong taking on Godzilla, and fans can expect an explosive knockout battle when the opening bell rings on Mar. 8.

Ahead of fight night, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on the clash and said this:

"I know 'AJ' can box, I know 'AJ' is a specialist, but I know Francis can fight. He showed in his last boxing fight that he could beat, if not the best, one of the best of this generation... I have a weird feeling you don't want to blink in this fight."

Watch Adesanya's breakdown below from 9:45: