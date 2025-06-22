"I think he was right LOL," "Incoming essay from Jon" - Rashad Evans’ Jon Jones code sparks hilarious fan reaction after Michael Bisping’s comment

Jon Jones found himself as the butt of Michael Bisping's joke during the recently-held UFC Baku event on June 21, much to fans' delight. Jones, until today (June 21), was the official UFC heavyweight champion. However, his lack of desire to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall led to accusations that 'Bones' was "ducking" the British fighter.
Bisping, who was part of the broadcast team for UFC Baku, found himself referencing these accusations during a preliminary card clash between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Mohammed Usman. A former opponent of Jones', Rashad Evans, was in the corner of Usman and could be heard calling for a "Jon Jones."
The callout prompted commentator Brendan Fitzgerald to say this:
"Rashad Evans using a code word, 'Jon Jones'. Let's see what that move is for Usman."
Bisping replied with:
"Duck."
Check out the moment below:
Given that Jones shared numerous lengthy responses on X to the accusations of ducking Aspinall, one fan reacted to Bisping's quip with the following:
"Incoming essay from Jon"
Another fan firmly agreed with the former UFC middleweight champion, writing:
"I think he was right LOL"
Given Jones' infamous nature for eye-pokes, several fans pondered if Evans' callout was for an illegal move:
"Eye poke?"
"Hahaha I see Rashad hasn't lost that sense of humor"
"I would have said 'eye poke?' but duck is better, and more relevant."
See more fan reactions below:
Jon Jones officially announces his retirement from MMA
On June 21, Jon Jones announced that he would be retiring from MMA. The announcement has come after months of criticism directed at the New York native, with his lack of eagerness to unify the heavyweight title against Tom Aspinall having frustrated fans to no end.
'Bones' is regarded as arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and his decision to lay down the gloves for good will see him retire with numerous UFC records intact, including the youngest champion of all time, at 23 years old.
He took to X to share his announcement, writing this:
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years... As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am..."
Catch Jon Jones' post below: