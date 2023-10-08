“I thought he was done” - Eddie Hearn in awe over Leigh Wood’s comeback KO of Josh Warrington 

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn was stunned by Leigh Wood's knockout of Josh Warrington to retain the WBA featherweight title last night.

Through the first six rounds of the fight, Warrington was having his way with Wood. Two judges had awarded him five out of six rounds, while the other judge had given him four.

The featherweight champion had been hurt to the body and head multiple times in the fight and appeared to be fading heading into Round 7, according to Eddie Hearn.

With 10 seconds left in the seventh round, Leigh Wood landed a perfectly timed right hook that stunned Josh Warrington, before unloading a barrage of accurate punches that dropped his opponent.

The bell rang before the referee started the count, and while Warrington got off the canvas in time, he was deemed unable to continue by the official.

Hearn was interviewed by Boxing Social after the fight, where he shared his reaction to Leigh Wood's unbelievable comeback win. He said:

"I thought [Wood] boxed really well in two rounds, thought he buzzed Warrington a little bit in the first round. Then Warrington was just unbelievable. He battered Leigh Wood in the next four rounds. I had it 4-2 to Warrington going into the seventh round. I said to Tony Bellew, 'I think the fight's done. I think Leigh Wood's done here. I think he's knackered, his body language don't look great. Wincing every time he gets hit to the body.' I thought it was on the verge of getting stopped." [0:34-1:02]

He continued:

"He looked hurt many times in the fight. You know that Leigh Wood has tremendous punching power... you can never count him out. But I even started to count him out, I thought he was done." [1:55-2:15]

Watch the video below:

Eddie Hearn sheds light on the collapse of Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Several months ago, Eddie Hearn was certain that a heavyweight clash between his client Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder would happen in Saudi Arabia.

However, negotiations for the host venue have totally collapsed, and a potential bout in the future remains in doubt.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Seconds Out on YouTube, where he shed light on the fallout of a potential Joshua vs. Wilder clash. He said:

"We agreed the deal! So did Wilder. And because we've done a couple of fights with [Saudi Arabia] before, I felt it was a done deal. But unfortunately it wasn't, so we have to look for an alternative venue. There are discussions still going on with Saudi Arabia."

Eddie Hearn continued:

"We've got other options in the Middle East. The fight can easily take place in Las Vegas."

Watch the video below from 7:00: