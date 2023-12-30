Sean Strickland's brawl with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 296 captured the attention of the MMA world. The pair are scheduled to face off for the middleweight title at UFC 297 in January, and attended the UFC 2024 Season press conference earlier this month to build up the fight.

They shared some heated words during the media event, where Du Plessis brought up Strickand's father, triggering him. The following day, the pair was made to sit two rows apart from each other at UFC 296, but were captured trading blows.

Gilbert Burns, who was seated next to Sean Strickland, has now revealed the champion's immediate reaction after walking into the arena and seeing Dricus du Plessis so close to him.

Burns recently appeaed on the JAXXON PODCAST, hosted by former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and said:

"When Sean came, he came and he kind of looked at [Du Plessis] and I think [Sean] is already thinking, 'Man, sh*t.' And then he looked, and the he said to me, 'Oh you brought your wife and kids.' And I said, 'Yes."

Burns continued:

"And [Sean] said, 'This freaking guy is right there.' And I said, 'And what?' [Sean said], 'I might do something with this guy.' That was before the fight, when he walked in [to the arena]. He already had the thought in his head. And then he said, 'But your family is here. If I do something, I will give you the heads up.' But I thought he was joking. And then when things started going down, he looked at me and said, 'Now!"

Dricus du Plessis' team believes he will run through Sean Strickland, says Daniel Cormier

Sean Strickland's victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 led to questions about whether 'Tarzan' was a better fighter than fans had given him credit for. He dominated Adesanya for five rounds en route to a decision victory, and will make his first title defense against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

But, according to Daniel Cormier, who spoke to members of Du Plessis' team during the UFC 296 event, has now shared their thoughts on the upcoming clash.

He mentioned that the South African's camp is confident 'Stillknocks' will dominate Strickland, saying:

"They believe it is an afterthought that he gets through Sean Strickland. They believe that he is so far ahead of Sean Strickland, that it will not be competitive. I don't know how you can watch that last fight [against Adesanya] and feel like that."

