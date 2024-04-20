"I thought it was real" - Jake Paul reacts to Ryan Garcia revealing what he drank from beer bottle at recent weigh-ins

Jake Paul has chimed in with his take regarding Ryan Garcia's actions at the weigh-ins of his upcoming fight.

Garcia is scheduled to face reigning WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Their long-awaited grudge match was to be contested for Haney's title. However, while 'The Dream' made weight, Garcia was unable to hit the mark.

Ergo, only Haney would be eligible to be awarded the title, whereas Garcia wouldn't be crowned champion even if he were to win.

Garcia weighed in at 143.2 pounds for their scheduled 140-pound title fight. Many were surprised by his 3.2-pound weight miss, particularly given the magnitude of the match. Additionally, 'KingRy' appeared to chug a bottle of beer at the weigh-ins. Some fans criticized his weight miss and the apparent weigh-in beer chugging.

Regardless, Garcia subsequently suggested that the beer bottle contained apple juice and sparkling water rather than beer. 'KingRy' tweeted:

"Apple Juice and sparkling water HEHE"

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, in a video call with his longtime acquaintance, YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, Garcia was asked about his supposedly drinking beer from the bottle at the weigh-ins. A video of their conversation was recorded from Paul's side and later posted online via Betr, a media outlet Paul co-founded in 2022.

In the video recording, 'The Problem Child' was seen jesting about Garcia's weigh-in beer prank. The 27-year-old influencer indicated that he too had been tricked and believed that 'KingRy' truly drank beer onstage. Some of Paul's comments from their conversation have been transcribed below:

"You said it was what? ... Oh, sh** . Yeah, I thought it was real. How are you feeling? Alright. Good luck, brother. F**king get that sh**. Love you. I'll see you. Bye."

Watch Jake Paul's video call with Ryan Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

When Devin Haney accused Ryan Garcia of being "drunk as a skunk" during a promotional event

The Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match is viewed by many as one of the biggest combat sports contests of the 2024 calendar year. Both pugilists have seemingly pulled out all the stops in regard to their promotional obligations over the past several weeks.

Speaking of which, Haney notably lambasted Garcia for his alleged drunkenness during a press conference in New York City in February 2024. During his media scrum at the event, 'The Dream' was questioned about Garcia calling out UFC fighters and other athletes on social media.

As seen around the 5:58-minute mark of the video below, Haney responded by labeling 'KingRy' an "alcoholic" and attributing the call-outs to his inebriation. Furthermore, 'The Dream' jabbed at Ryan Garcia for purportedly being drunk at the press conference. Haney said:

"Ryan was at the motherf**king press conference drunk as a skunk. But hopefully, he gets it together before April 20th, and I'm gonna have him punch drunk on that day."

Watch Haney's assessment below (0:09 and 5:58):

Poll : Do you see Ryan Garcia beating Devin Haney this weekend? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback