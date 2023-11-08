"I do this too, but..." - Johnny Walker adds 'Magic Mushroom' twist to Jiri Prochazka's dark room training ritual

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is renowned as one of the promotion’s more eccentric fighters.

Well-known for his flashy attacks, the native of Brazil has defeated opponents with moves such as spinning elbows and flying knees.

Last time we saw Johnny Walker in action, he was involved in a bizarre No Contest with Magomed Ankalaev after being hit with an illegal knee.

Expand Tweet

However, judging by a recent comment made on Instagram, the Brazilian star is back in training already - but perhaps not in the way fans may imagine.

This weekend will see former UFC light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka attempt to regain the title he vacated when he faces Alex Pereira in the headliner of UFC 295.

ESPN MMA recently made an Instagram post detailing some of Prochazka’s preparation for the fight. According to this post, ‘BJP’ spent three days in a dark room without food, claiming that it would help him “work with (his) demons”.

Hilariously, the first three comments on the post all came from fellow UFC fighters.

Glover Teixeira made a joke about Prochazka needing to head to the dark room after their fight at UFC 275, while Kamaru Usman simply asked “why?”

The best comment, though, came from Johnny Walker, who stated the following:

“I do this too, but I use magic mushroom”

View these comments below.

Comments on an Instagram post regarding Jiri Prochazka's training

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira: Could Johnny Walker fight the winner of this title fight?

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will throw down to decide who will be the new UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 295 this weekend.

When the dust settles, though, who will be next for the victor? There are a number of names in the frame, but could one be Johnny Walker?

An immediate shot appears to be unlikely. Walker is ranked at No.7 in the 205-pound division, but may well have to rematch Magomed Ankalaev before he can climb into contention.

However, he has spoken about facing Prochazka in particular before.

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour back in 2021, Walker stated that he wanted to fight ‘BJP’ if he could defeat Thiago Santos in their Fight Night headliner.

Watch Walker discuss this below.

However, Walker fell to a decision loss in the bout, knocking him out of contention at that period, while Prochazka ended up climbing to the top and defeated Glover Teixeira for the crown in 2022.