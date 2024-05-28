“I usually skip this part,” “Her bf dying rn” - Fans react to Paulo Costa’s hilarious new "secret juice" skit with Nina-Marie Daniele

Fans shared hilarious reactions to Paulo Costa and Nina-Marie Daniele's recent skit. Daniele and Costa are known for their witty and entertaining online presence and enjoy a large fan following as a result of that.

Costa has been in the spotlight recently as he is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at this weekend's UFC 302. Recently, the Brazilian collaborated with Daniele for a skit where he played with the famous 'secret juice' idea.

Although he has never tested positive for banned substances, many feel that Costa's physique gives an impression that he is using performance-enhancing drugs. The 33-year-old has played along with the criticism. He famously brought a bottle labeled 'secret juice' for weigh-ins to tease his critics about the alleged PED use. Costa has also launched his merchandise under the same brand name.

In the skit with Daniele, Costa toyed with the 'secret juice' idea, but with dark humor. The skit shows Daniele and Costa arriving outside a hotel where Costa is staying. The following interaction takes place between the pair as a part of the script:

"Actually, I stay here, in this hotel. Would you like to go upstairs with me? Drink some secret juice?" Costa asks.

"I like secret juice," Daniele replies.

In response, Costa funnily asks an unexpected question to Daniele, implying that he was hoping for a romantic encounter with her:

"Nice, just one thing I need to ask you... Did you bring some co***ms with you?"

The skit ends when a confused Daniele, who does not understand Costa's intentions, asks:

"The secret juice needs co***ms?"

A montage of famous American Psycho memes plays in the end, asserting Costa as a cunning male in the interaction.

Watch the skit below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions:

@kingkennyslay wrote:

"I usually skip this part and get to the secret juice part."

@nae._074 commented:

"Her bf dying right now."

@haydenj_mills commented:

"That's why Paulo is my GOAT."

Daniele and Strickland are known to share a close personal relationship. Although the pair do not seem romantically involved, fans have often poked fun at the chemistry between the two. Some fans took jabs at Strickland in the comments section, alluding that he would be heart-broken after watching the video:

@gerardovisoso commented:

"Strickland punching the air right now."

@mystic_noire wrote:

"Strickland vs Costa for the battle of Nina is gonna go so hard."

@manish.o_0 commented:

"Sean fell on his knees after watching this."

When Nina-Marie Daniele responded to Paulo Costa's statement about her political affiliations

Nina Marie Daniele and Paulo Costa's social media interaction caught a lot of eyeballs in 2023. While replying to Daniele's picture with former United States President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White, Costa wrote that he thought Daniele was a Joe Biden supporter:

"Nina I thought you were Biden supporter lol. I don’t know why maybe cause u used to have purple hair."

Daniele took offense to the statement and corrected Costa:

"I’m offended you thought I support Biden, Paulo! LOL. And to clarify, I had red hair not purple hair, M***."

Expand Tweet