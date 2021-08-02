"I've been a bad person to people in the past" - Israel Adesanya relives an old post from 2016 that explains his social media behavior

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya expresses himself freely both inside and outside the octagon. 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't want the world to view him as a public figure but as a human being instead. A person who is flawed, unorthodox and unafraid to speak his mind.

In a recent tweet, Israel Adesanya relived an old post from 2016, explaining his social media behavior. In the post, Adesanya referred to himself as a 26-year-old Nigerian living his life to the fullest without a care in the world. He also mentioned that he sometimes forgets how he is under public scrutiny at all times because he's a celebrity.

Israel Adesanya owned up to having been bad to people in the past but doesn't regret any part of his journey thus far. Adesanya claimed he never hired a PR agency to tell him how to carry himself in public and that he is nothing if not real on social media:

"I forget I'm on TV and the world is starting to look at me. They say I'm a public figure and should conduct myself as a man people look up to. Don't look up to me cuz I'm not above you, I'm not your role model. I'm just a young 26-year-old Nigerian living his life to the fullest with a 'f**k it' attitude. Some of my views in life are unorthodox, I'm sometimes a hypocrite, I've been bad to people in the past and the list goes on. Just remember that I am a human and I f**k up all the time," wrote Israel Adesanya.

Concluding his statement, 'The Last Stylebender' urged people not to make judgments about him by watching his activities on social media. The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter explained that "99%" of his life is not shown on social media so it wouldn't be right to judge him based on the remaining 1%.

I been dryhumping since 2015…

Ain’t shit changed but the change 💰 pic.twitter.com/aXCFEmeP4a — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 2, 2021

Israel Adesanya claims it is beyond Robert Whittaker to defeat him in rematch

Israel Adesanya believes he's already inside Robert Whittaker's head ahead of their upcoming rematch for the middleweight title. In a recent interaction with Teddy Atlas, Adesanya explained how Whittaker has already lost his cool and will not be able to handle the pressure come fight night:

"One of my guys from my YouTube channel sent me a clip of him calling me a sh*t person just recently. It’s already happening again, except he’s lost his cool. He talked about saying he lost his cool in the last fight. Nah – it’s too late. He’s lost his cool now. In the last fight leading up to it, he was trying to pretend like everything was all right – and you can verbatim find the interviews when I was saying, ‘He’s not handling this well," said Adesanya.

PSA: Middleweights…you’re fucked.

Another metamorphosis happened on my 32nd trip around the sun. Bottom line, it has come to my attn that Imma need to #applypressure on everything. But yea, all you cunts at 185 get better or get better excuses. Have a good day!

🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/7mpF1tWpKx — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 2, 2021

