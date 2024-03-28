French kickboxing star Alexis Nicolas is set to face one of the greatest kickboxers of our time, two-sport ONE world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel.

The bout, which will be for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, will be the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5th. This is a monumental task for Nicolas, as the Surinamese Eersel is on a staggering 22-fight winning streak, with ten straight in ONE Championship.

Still, Alexis Nicolas is coming in confident ahead of his world title shot, quite certain that his skills will get the job done. In addition, he also understands that the pressure won't be on him on fight night.

He told ONE:

“What gives me confidence is my story. It’s what I’ve lived through and also the work that I’ve put into it. It’s my whole history and how I got to where I am today. It’s my work ethic. And I’ve got nothing to lose.”

There's something truly formidable about a man who is backed into a corner with nothing to lose. Nothing makes a warrior fight like a man possessed than when he's become independent of the outcome - to be truly fighting for the sake of fighting.

Alexis Nicolas impressed everyone in ONE Championship debut

Having your first world title shot in your second bout in the promotion can only mean that you had quite an impressive debut. This must be the case for Alexis Nicolas, who went to war against Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 earlier this year.

The bout was a straight barn burner from start to finish, with both warriors throwing everything but the kitchen sink at each other. The first round saw Magomedov incur a yellow card for clinching, resulting in him swinging for the fences while Nicolas did the same.

The second round kept the intensity to an 11, where Alexis Nicolas found a home for his powerful leg kicks. By the third round, the French striker's aggression and constant battery of Magomedov's legs sealed the deal, earning him a unanimous decision victory.

Catch Nicolas's challenge for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.