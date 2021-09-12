"I've never been clipped like that" - Tito Ortiz gives his honest reaction to first-round knockout loss against Anderson Silva 

Tito Ortiz has revealed that Anderson Silva's fight-ending right hook was the hardest shot he ever took in his combat sports career.

After the fight, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' caught up with Fight Hub TV to give his immediate reaction. According to the former UFC light heavyweight champion:

"I never boxed before but it was an opportunity and I loved it, it's fun, it's exciting to even get to the point but I've never been clipped like that. Even (Chuck) Liddell didn't clip me that bad. That was a good punch, he caught me with a clean punch."

One of the biggest stars in UFC history, Ortiz made his pro boxing debut against Silva in the co-featured bout of Triller Fight Club's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It took only 81 seconds for Anderson Silva to put Tito Ortiz away with a clubbing right hook and a follow-up left. Having recovered from the devastating KO, Ortiz gave an honest assessment of his performance.

"I think I was being too stupid standing in front of him like that and Anderson has been boxing for a long time and that's why he's that good. I'll give him respect. I give my respect to the royalty. I trained as hard as I possibly could for it."

Ortiz revealed that he wasn't done with boxing despite his disheartening first foray into the squared circle. The 46-year-old MMA star said he has been enjoying learning the sport and promised to make a comeback in the future.

Anderson Silva regains Tito Ortiz's respect

A few weeks before the fight, Tito Ortiz claimed to have lost his respect for Anderson Silva, who initially negotiated for the bout to take place at 195 pounds. Triller conceded on Silva's terms but the fight pushed through even after Ortiz missed the mark by five pounds.

However, Ortiz retracted his statement after Silva handed him a brutal KO loss. In a display of sportsmanship, Ortiz mentioned that he regards Silva with the utmost respect and praised the legendary Brazilian for his stellar performance.

