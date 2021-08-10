Create
Notifications
×

"I've never seen an MMA fighter control people like that" - AKA coach Javier Mendez talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's incredible ground control

Javier Mendez (left), Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Images Courtesy: @akajav on Instagram and @ufc on Twitter]
Javier Mendez (left), Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) [Images Courtesy: @akajav on Instagram and @ufc on Twitter]
kanakshukrey
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Aug 10, 2021, 02:33 AM ET

55 mins ago

News

Khabib Nurmagomedov's head coach Javier Mendez has always been vocal about his opinion on the retired, undefeated Russian. Mendez is possibly one of the only men who knows 'The Eagle' better than anyone else inside and outside the cage. Having trained the Dagestani for almost his entire UFC career, Javier Mendez knows a thing or two about Khabib's phenomenal ground game inside the octagon.

During a recent conversation with Mike Swick on the Real Quick With Mike Swick podcast, Mendez spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbelievable grappling and wrestling skills. The American Kickboxing Academy coach said:

"When he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] controls you, it's kind of like his whole body controls you, his legs, his toes, his arms, everything locks on to you... with Khabib you feel like every part of his body is preventing you and he knows what you're gonna do next, and he's already got the counter to the counter and he's ahead of you. Khabib gives you an opening but that opening is to mean a right hand smash, right to your face... I've never seen an MMA fighter control people like that."

Watch Javier Mendez's full interview with Mike Swick below:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov's feet are like hands" - Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov shows off his unrivaled ground game against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242
Khabib Nurmagomedov shows off his unrivaled ground game against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242

Recently, on the Punchin' In podcast, Dustin Poirier was asked whether Khabib Nurmagomedov fulfilled his expectations of being an elite wrestler. 'The Diamond' said:

"No. I mean, [Khabib was] more [exceptional than expected]. Yeah, more... Not super-strong. None of these guys I have fought feel crazy strong towards overwhelming. But, it's just that his position and his balance were so good. He knew where my weight was, where he needed to be to get in a better position. He's just, so advanced. His feet are like hands. Like, his foot sweeps and the way he breaks you down, it's good man. He's good. So good."

Nurmagomedov dominated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242's main event which took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Poirier was also seen exhausted between rounds, telling his corner:

"I can't get that motherf***er off of me man!"
Edited by Avinash Tewari
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी