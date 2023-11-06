"I've been rinsed alive" - UFC's Molly McCann gets emotional about online hate after armbar win at grappling debut 

Earlier this weekend, UFC flyweight Molly McCann made her pro-grappling debut at the Polaris 6 in Southhampton. After the win, an emotional McCann delivered a heartfelt speech about her struggles with online hate.

In her grappling debut, 'Meatball' took on fellow Brit MMA star Julia Scardone. In the contest, she locked in an arm bar on her opponent to close the show with nearly eight minutes remaining on the clock.

During her post-match interview, the 33-year-old delivered an emotional speech revealing the online hate she has been receiving since her recent back-to-back losses in the UFC:

"It's a bit emotional since I've just been rinsed, rinsed alive because [I] lost two fights in the UFC... It's hard to take on the chin every day and every day and silence them."

She added:

"I've just come here at the mercy of everyone online to do something I'm not that great at, or people think I'm not that great at. But here we are, I've got a win."

Although not long ago 'Meatball' was a surging contender in the women's flyweight division, she is currently on a two-fight losing streak. To make matters worse, both of those were first-round submission defeats.

So the pro-grappling win might indeed be a prelude for better things to come and a testament to her improvement.

Molly McCann claims Paddy Pimblett is over the moon about fighting Tony Ferguson

Rising superstar Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to face former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in December, and Molly McCann believes 'The Baddy' is elated at having the chance to fight the MMA legend.

During an interview with The Schmo, 'Meatball' explained her belief while touching on Pimblett's plans for 2024 after getting the win over 'El Cucuy':

"I don't know; sometimes we [McCann and Pimblett] can't believe certain things. Like we are still big fans of the sport... So I think Paddy is really buzzing. I think... [he wants to] just get a win under his belt and... then proper next year smash out three fights and go to where he wants to go, being top 10 [or] top5."

Catch Molly McCann's comments below (5:16):