“I cannot wait for that fight” - Superbon growing impatient for world title unification battle vs Masaaki Noiri

Supebon is tired of waiting for his inevitable title unification clash with Masaaki Noiri.

In March, Noiri shocked the world, knocking out Tawanchai at ONE 172 in Japan to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Landing the biggest victory of his career, Noiri set the stage for a high-stakes showdown with Superbon, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder.

Though we're less than two months removed from Noiri's stunning upset of Tawanchai, Superbon is eager to get the fight signed.

"Bro, I cannot wait to see you," Superbon said, directing a message toward Noiri while in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 109 in Bangkok. "I will show my performance. I cannot wait for that fight."

Superbon last competed at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April, defeating Marat Grigorian to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown. Shortly after, Superbon was promoted to undisputed champion status after the former titleholder, Chingiz Allazov, parted ways with the promotion.

Nong-O and Johan Ghazali see Superbon 'walking through' Masaaki Noiri in impending title unification fight

While Masaaki Noiri will undoubtedly carry a truckload of momentum into his yet-to-be-announced fight with Superbon, he's already been designated as a sizeable underdog against the ONE featherweight kickboxing king.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Superbon's teammate and former ONE world champion, Nong-O Hama, believes his countryman is capable of beating anyone, including Noiri.

"Superbon is really good at kickboxing, in my opinion, and I feel like he can face anyone," Nong-O said. "He will be able to beat anyone, in my opinion."

Superbon Training Center teammate Johan Ghazali offered a similar prediction.

"One that excites me, of course, is Superbon and Noiri," Ghazli told the South China Morning Post. "I want to see that and see how that goes down, but I honestly think that Superbon will walk through him."

How do you see things playing out when Superbon and Masaaki Noiri go toe-to-toe on martial arts' biggest global stage?

