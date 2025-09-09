  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I cannot wait to see it" - Benoit Saint Denis backs Ciryl Gane to defeat Tom Aspinall and capture UFC gold

"I cannot wait to see it" - Benoit Saint Denis backs Ciryl Gane to defeat Tom Aspinall and capture UFC gold

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 02:34 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) vs. Ciryl Gane will headline UFC 321. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Tom Aspinall (left) vs. Ciryl Gane will headline UFC 321. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ciryl Gane has opened as a +300 underdog against Tom Aspinall for the upcoming UFC 321 undisputed heavyweight title showdown. Frenchman Benoit Saint-Denis, however, believes his compatriot is set to emerge the victor.

Ad

This would be Gane's third title shot. In his first bid for the belt, the 35-year-old suffered a unanimous decision loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. More recently, at UFC 285, Jon Jones submitted in the first round.

Since many had tipped Aspinall to beat Jones while rumors of such a match-up were strong, the Gane fight doesn't seem to excite the broader fandom.

Saint-Denis, for one, seems eager for the fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the lightweight contender noted his confidence in 'Bon Gamin's' ability to triumph over the Britt and bring home France's first UFC gold:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think we are gonna finally have our first French UFC champion. I've been talking with him. I've been spending more time with him these past years, talking and training. I think he's ready, and I think he has this fire inside him of wanting to become champion. He has not been talking a lot in the past months, but he has been doing a really good job... I do believe he is an exceptional athlete, even for the heavyweight division. I do believe he's gonna beat Tom Aspinall and I cannot wait to see it... I do believe Ciryl can do it, and he will."
Ad

Check out Benoit Saint-Denis' comments on Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane below:

Ad

Tom Aspinall addresses Ciryl Gane's perceived grappling deficiencies with a dire warning

Ciryl Gane's ground game has left a lot to be desired. During his first title fight, Francis Ngannou controlled him on the ground with relative ease, and against Jon Jones, 'Bon Gamin' suffered a quick submission loss.

Tom Aspinall, however, is not counting on banking on Gane's seemingly weak ground game. During a presser for the event, when a media member asked him whether he'd be employing a grappling-heavy game at UFC 321, Aspinall hit back with a dire warning:

"If I hit anybody, I can knock anybody out, and I think Ciryl is no exception. Obviously, there are some weaknesses in his ground game, but I'm sure he has improved. This is an MMA fight, it can go anywhere. So, I'm sure we will both be ready for anything."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications