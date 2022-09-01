"I wanna see 3 low/mid level flyweights fight Francis" - Fans have fun in the comments section after a 3 vs. 1 MMA fight has the most expected ending ever in just 16 seconds

MMA fans have hilariously reacted to a video from the Polish promotion Elite Fighters that pitted three MMA fighters against one inside the cage.

The fight went just as many would expect as the three fighters swarmed the one man by taking him down and raining punches on him. The referee stepped in and called the fight off after just over 15 seconds.

Check out the fight below (via @DovySimuMMA on Twitter):

Fans had a field day in the comments, with one fan wishing the UFC would offer something similar to Francis Ngannou.

"I wanna see 3 low/mid level flyweights fight Francis"

Another fan wanted to see Francis Ngannou fight three Henry Cejudos.

"Lmao what the f*k is the point of this I'd understand if there was a massive size mismatch like like I'd be interested to see Ngannou fight 3 Cejudos but this aint even that."

Twitter user @USuckVaughn was jokingly thankful that Herb Dean wasn't the referee because the stoppage would have come much later.

"Lucky Herb Dean wasn't reffing. He would've stood them up!"

One fan joked that this fight was probably how it was for Conor McGregor to face Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018.

"How Conor felt fighting Khabib"

Check out more fan reactions to the video below:

MMA coach explains why fighters can't make a mistake against Francis Ngannou

Brandon Gibson, the striking coach of Jon Jones, has detailed what makes Francis Ngannou such a dangerous opponent.

Jones has been teasing his move up to heavyweight for some time and has spent the last two years away from the octagon training and conditioning his body to get used to the weight class. The former light heavyweight champion is expected to make his heavyweight debut against Stipe Miocic later this year or early 2023.

'Bones' is hoping he can defeat Miocic and have the opportunity to face current champion Francis Ngannou once the Cameroonian has recovered from injury.

Speaking to James Lynch about one of MMA's most anticipated bouts, Gibson explained why Jones can't afford to make any mistakes if he faces 'The Predator:

"Francis' power speaks for itself. He's showing that he's becoming a much more well-rounded fighter. His fight against [Ciryl] Gane shows that. His ability to go five rounds, his ability to use his wrestling, his clinch game, and his kicks, and his growth that we've seen out of his time in Xtreme Couture. Then he always has that X-factor power that is hard to prepare for, you cannot make any mistakes against Francis."

Catch Brandon Gibson discussing the potential heavyweight bout here:

