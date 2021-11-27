"I don't want to be like an idiot" - Muhammad Mokaev clears air about confronting Conor McGregor; says he wants to find out if the Irishman is 'good in real life' 

Muhammad Mokaev has clarified his comments about potentially confronting Conor McGregor and asking him to apologize for his distasteful remarks regarding Dagestan. According to Mokaev, he just wants to find out whether McGregor's jibes were aimed at everyone living in Dagestan or just his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mokaev was referring to McGregor's comments about Dagestan in the build-up to his blockbuster grudge match with Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. In a recent interaction with James Lynch for MMA News, Mokaev said that his comments were taken out of context by the media. He revealed he doesn't want an apology from the former two-division champion.

Instead, Mokaev said he respects McGregor for what he's achieved in the UFC and can never question his credentials as a fighter. He does, however, have an issue with some of the Irishman's disrespectful tweets over the years.

Both McGregor and Mokaev are managed by Audie Attar. After speaking to his manager, 'The Punisher' wants to know the other side of Conor McGregor. He said he wants to find out whether McGregor is a 'good' person in reality:

"I spoke to Audie last night. People made this like I want to tell him 'Hey, come here, apologize'. Okay he [McGregor] makes bad posts but this guy has done a lot for the sport. He became two-division champion. What he's done I haven't done yet. I cannot say to somebody, 'Hey, you haven't done anything.' I have respect for him but tweets sometimes he makes, I want to tell him, like 'Did you mean about everybody in Dagestan or did you mean about like personal, somebody?' Who he's talking about but if he tells me this, I will tell people, 'Listen, this guy meant this or something like this you know.' Because the media is saying bad about him, my manager say good about him, maybe this guy is good in real life, maybe he's bad. That's what I want to find out. I don't want to be like an idiot, 'I want to smash him when I see him.' It wasn't about this," Mokaev said.

Conor McGregor's jacked physique prompts his coach to joke about a potential return at middleweight

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the horrific leg injury he suffered while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 earlier this year. According to his coach John Kavanagh, McGregor will resume MMA training in a matter of weeks and hopes to return to the octagon in 2022.

Sun Sport @SunSport Conor McGregor shows off jacked frame ahead of training 'in a couple of weeks' thesun.co.uk/sport/16864108… Conor McGregor shows off jacked frame ahead of training 'in a couple of weeks' thesun.co.uk/sport/16864108…

Having been unable to partake in combat sports training in the past few months, Conor McGregor seems to have focused on his strength training and recent pictures are proof that he's more jacked as ever. Kavanagh even joked about McGregor coming back as a middleweight:

"He’s doing a lot of strength training at the moment. The guy is jacked. I think he’s coming back as a middleweight," Kavanagh told Submission Radio.

Check out Kavanagh's interview below:

