"He has to apologize about this" - Muhammad Mokaev reveals he plans to confront Conor McGregor about his comments regarding Dagestan

Muhammad Mokaev has suggested that he would confront Conor McGregor about the MMA megastar’s comments regarding Dagestan.

One of Conor McGregor’s biggest rivals happens to be Dagestan native and fellow MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s rivalry witnessed both fighters take extremely personal jibes at one another. Some of these jibes were truly incendiary and concerned religion, family, race, nationality, et cetera.

Muhammad Mokaev is currently signed to Paradigm Sports, the agency that manages Conor McGregor. The Irishman is known to wield significant power in Paradigm Sports. Regardless, Mokaev didn’t shy away from sounding off on ‘Notorious.’

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Muhammad Mokaev was asked whether he’s ever met or spoken with Conor McGregor. Mokaev responded by stating:

“He has sent me message when I was fighting in March; wished me all the best. I replied, ‘Thanks.’ But, to be honest, I really want to ask him why he talked bad about Dagestan. You know, I really want to ask him. Why talk about every person? I want to see face-to-face. I want to see his energy because I really, like, my managers and really everybody say like, ‘He isn’t same like he is on the media.’ So, I just want to feel myself this energy. I don’t have to prove anybody. I don’t have to be this on the camera."

"I want to ask him about my people. My people is – Business is good – But my people is my people, no? I want to ask him why [he talks trash about] everybody, you know. Just pick the person; tell him. It’s not good to call out the whole nation. In Ireland, there’s also bad people; there’s also good people. My boxing coach is Irish. And you cannot just say, ‘Dagestan are bad,’ you know. You cannot say this. This is wrong. He has to apologize about this.”

Watch Muhammad Mokaev’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Muhammad Mokaev is set to make his UFC debut, whereas Conor McGregor is on the comeback trail

Newly-signed UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev is likely to make his promotional debut in March 2022. The 21-year-old flyweight prospect has fought at bantamweight in his professional MMA career. The Dagestani fighter, who lives and trains in the UK, has criticized Cody Durden for his recent comments and hopes to fight him in his UFC debut.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is still recovering from the leg injury he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this July. ‘Notorious’ recently revealed that he’s likely to return to the octagon in mid-2022.

Conor McGregor has hinted at fighting in multiple weight classes. Including lightweight, welterweight, and even middleweight. Moreover, in his latest social media posts, McGregor has indicated that he could compete for the UFC lightweight title in his comeback fight in 2022.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Josh Evanoff