"I want to live a rare life" - Jiri Prochazka reflects on swimming 30 meters under frozen lake, explains how it ties in with fighting

Jiri Prochazka has long been known for blending unconventional methods into his preparation. That being said, swimming beneath a frozen sheet of ice is definitely pushing that envelope.

Ad

The former light heavyweight champion put himself through the extreme exercise in the lead-up to UFC 320, where he meets Khalil Rountree Jr. in a potential title eliminator. Describing his unconventional approach in preparation for the fight, Prochazka described the setting as pitch black, with only the weight of his breath guiding him under the surface.

It was an effort to replicate the mental clarity needed when the margin between control and collapse is razor-thin. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, Prochazka said:

Ad

Trending

“This is not a game [MMA]. I took it like that. Really like a fight, just I will win or nothing. I had to be accomplished in that because I don’t want to stay under the ice somewhere. Maybe that’s why I’m fighting. Because you are touching all the time this essence of loss, of death, to lose everything. When you’re giving everything in training, everywhere, that’s the point of life. I want to live a rare life. To feel myself, I’m alive."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

“All these points, climbing the mountains, training in nature, all these things, meditation, it helps me to improve all of my abilities to be a better fighter.”

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (5:15):

Ad

Khalil Rountree Jr. prepares for chaos against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Khalil Rountree Jr. arrives at UFC 320 riding on the momentum of a win against a former champion in Jamahal Hill. Rountree meets Jiri Prochazka on Saturday in a bout expected to determine who sits next in line for a light heavyweight title shot.

The American fighter recognizes the danger Prochazka presents, particularly his erratic rhythm and ability to create finishing moments in unpredictable ways. At the same time, he has spoken with composure, acknowledging that while Prochazka thrives in chaos, it is not a fight style he plans to chase. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, Rountree said:

“I see methods to the badness, but it doesn’t take away the fact that, yeah, he can be very unpredictable... I’m ready for whatever. Honestly, everything right now is light-hearted, but like I’m prepared for whatever. I think that after that Alex fight I proved to myself how far I can go and how far I’m willing to go if the fight goes there.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More