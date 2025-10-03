"I want to live a rare life" - Jiri Prochazka reflects on swimming 30 meters under frozen lake, explains how it ties in with fighting

Jiri Prochazka has long been known for blending unconventional methods into his preparation. That being said, swimming beneath a frozen sheet of ice is definitely pushing that envelope.
The former light heavyweight champion put himself through the extreme exercise in the lead-up to UFC 320, where he meets Khalil Rountree Jr. in a potential title eliminator. Describing his unconventional approach in preparation for the fight, Prochazka described the setting as pitch black, with only the weight of his breath guiding him under the surface.
It was an effort to replicate the mental clarity needed when the margin between control and collapse is razor-thin. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, Prochazka said:
“This is not a game [MMA]. I took it like that. Really like a fight, just I will win or nothing. I had to be accomplished in that because I don’t want to stay under the ice somewhere. Maybe that’s why I’m fighting. Because you are touching all the time this essence of loss, of death, to lose everything. When you’re giving everything in training, everywhere, that’s the point of life. I want to live a rare life. To feel myself, I’m alive."
He added:
“All these points, climbing the mountains, training in nature, all these things, meditation, it helps me to improve all of my abilities to be a better fighter.”
Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below (5:15):
Khalil Rountree Jr. prepares for chaos against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
Khalil Rountree Jr. arrives at UFC 320 riding on the momentum of a win against a former champion in Jamahal Hill. Rountree meets Jiri Prochazka on Saturday in a bout expected to determine who sits next in line for a light heavyweight title shot.
The American fighter recognizes the danger Prochazka presents, particularly his erratic rhythm and ability to create finishing moments in unpredictable ways. At the same time, he has spoken with composure, acknowledging that while Prochazka thrives in chaos, it is not a fight style he plans to chase. Speaking at the UFC 320 pre-fight media scrum, Rountree said:
“I see methods to the badness, but it doesn’t take away the fact that, yeah, he can be very unpredictable... I’m ready for whatever. Honestly, everything right now is light-hearted, but like I’m prepared for whatever. I think that after that Alex fight I proved to myself how far I can go and how far I’m willing to go if the fight goes there.”
