“I want the smoke” - Jarred Brooks issues challenge to flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci, Roberto Soldic

Jarred Brooks called for a rematch against Mikey Musumeci and an improbable matchup against Roberto Soldic.

On August 4, ONE strawweight MMA world champion Brooks challenged Musumeci for the latter’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. ‘The Monkey God’ showcased a valiant effort but ultimately came up short, as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ secured a triangle armbar to retain his throne.

Brooks’ competitive nature won’t allow him to move up without gaining revenge against Musumeci. As a result, the strawweight MMA king has called for a potential rematch against the American grappling superstar.

Earlier this week, ONE shared a video on Instagram of Musumeci and Soldic playfully grappling while on the set of The Apprentice: ONE Edition Season 2. The social media post was captioned with the following message:

“Scraps in the desert 😎 What’s next for Mikey Musumeci and Roberto Soldic? 👊 @mikeymusumeci @soldicmma”

Brooks responded in the comment section by saying:

“Both of you I want the smoke”

Jarred Brooks calls out two fighters for potential all-striking matches

Jarred Brooks has embraced the ONE Championship culture of fighters testing themselves in other martial arts. Therefore, the strawweight MMA world champion hasn’t counted out the possibility of challenging himself against world-class strikers in the promotion.

During an interview with Nicolas Atkin, Brooks had this to say about potentially fighting two strawweight warriors, who have or still hold ONE gold:

“If I would do a Muay Thai main event, I would like to go against [Jonathan Di Bella]. I think me and Di Bella would be more of a 4-ounce boxing fight. The other Italian, Joseph Lasiri, I'll do Muay Thai for sure. All these guys I'll mix it up. I'll even go against Mikey again. I don't give a shit.”

Before worrying about what’s next, Jarred Brooks has business to take care of in his upcoming world title defense. On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ plans to defend his strawweight MMA throne when he faces Joshua Pacio in a rematch at ONE 166: Qatar.

Brooks holds a unanimous decision win against Pacio from December 2022, when the former dethroned the latter of his world title.