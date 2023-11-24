“I watched too many action movies” – Alex Roberts says Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean-Claude Van Damme inspired him to be a martial artist

Australian Muay Thai fighter Alex Roberts cited that his love for action movies growing up got him started in martial arts. He has picked up from it since on his way to establishing a successful professional fighting career.

‘The Viking,’ in particular, liked films by big action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean-Claude Van Damme, which he used as patterns for what he eventually wanted to become.

He shared this in an interview with onefc.com, saying:

“I think I started pretty early watching Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jean-Claude Van Damme movies. ‘Kickboxer’ and all these sorts of things. It was just the way I grew up and the influences that I had. I watched too many action movies at a very young age, and that was exactly what I wanted to be like.”

Alex Roberts, 34, recently won the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title, paving the way for his entry into ONE Championship, where he now wants to take his career to a whole new level.

His first ONE outing will take place on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alex Roberts will be going up against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

He knows that he is up against a formidable opponent in 32-year-old Kryklia but he is nonetheless excited to showcase what he is capable of as a striker and join the promotion’s roster of champions with a win.

Roman Kryklia, meanwhile, is seeking to become a two-sport ONE world champion, in addition to the light heavyweight kickboxing gold he won in 2019.

ONE Fight Night 17 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.

Alex Roberts excited to compete in ONE Championship against the best in the world

Alex Roberts has had big fights in his combat sports career but admits none bigger than the ones he is set to take on now that he is fighting under ONE Championship.

The Australian striker is one of the recent signings of the promotion and he is thrilled by the development as he gets the chance to battle against the best in the world.

In an interview with onefc.com, ‘The Viking’ shared there is no better feeling than testing one’s skills against high-quality opponents, saying:

“I love competing, and I love competing against the best. There’s no better feeling in the world than winning.”

For his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand, Roberts shoots for an outright world title against one of the top strikers in the world.

He will be going up against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title, which will serve as the main event for the final Amazon show of ONE for 2023.