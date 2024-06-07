"I have the same weapons" - Tawanchai confident Jo Nattawut won't be able to spring a surprise in world title redo

Tawanchai PK Saenchai claimed he's "not afraid" of what Jo Nattawut will bring to the table in their upcoming rematch.

At ONE 167, the former and 'Smokin' Jo will meet for the second time after their Fight of the Year kickboxing bout in October 2023.

This time around, there are added stakes between the world-class strikers, as 'Smokin' has an opportunity to dethrone Tawanchai of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Most people didn't predict Nattawut would find the success he did in his short-notice kickboxing match against the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai king and his fans expect an even better version of 'Smokin' in the rematch, but they still don't think it'll be enough to pull off an upset.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, the defending king had this to say about Nattawut ahead of ONE 167:

"I know he has prepared himself very well. But I am, too. So, I think I will get the victory this time again. Also, I'm not afraid of what he brings, I have the same weapons."

ONE 167 goes down live in U.S. primetime inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut II in the main event.

Friday's stacked fight card can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Tawanchai's interview with Sportskeeda below:

Who else is fighting at ONE 167 besides Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut?

Friday's event features several action-packed matchups that shouldn't be overlooked by combat sports fans.

In the ONE 167 co-main event, Rodtang returns to the flyweight kickboxing division with a 2-0 record. He now looks to continue his journey to two-sport supremacy by taking out Denis Puric.

Meanwhile, the June 7 spectacle also features Mikey Musumeci vs Gabriel Sousa (submission grappling), Kade Ruotolo's MMA debut, Sitthichai vs Masaaki Noiri (kickboxing), the promotional debut of Adrian Lee, Johan Ghazali vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (Muay Thai), and more.