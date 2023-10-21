“I will be appealing this ASAP” - Javid Basharat posts statement after controversial Victor Henry fight at UFC 294

Victor Henry's bantamweight bout at UFC 294 took an unexpected turn, ending in a no-contest due to an accidental groin kick from Javid Basharat.

As the second round began, Basharat delivered an inside leg kick that grazed Henry's groin, causing him to crumple to the canvas in distress. The intensity of the strike was so severe that he had to be swiftly rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe nausea backstage.

But to everyone's surprise, after a short break for recovery, the ringside doctor questioned whether the blow had actually landed in Henry's groin. Referee Lukasz Bosacki intervened, ending the fight just 15 seconds into the second round. Javid Basharat offered an apology to 'La Mangosta' for the unintentional low blow, with replays confirming that it resulted from an unfortunate overlap in timing, as Victor Henry simultaneously ducked down while Basharat threw the kick.

However, following the no-contest ruling, Javid Basharat turned to Instagram to assert that, upon multiple replays, he considers the bout a TKO victory in his favor:

"15-0 Alhamdulillah for everything 🇦🇫❄️🐆 I won by TKO today 100% I tried to give the benefit of the doubt but I know what I felt in there and watching it over 1000 times there was no way that was low!"

'The Snow Leopard' also stated his intention to file an official appeal against the decision:

"I had my timing I was speaking to him the whole time in there and we both knew I was gonna finish him in that round 2 . I made the veteran quit. I am the boogeyman of this division. I will be appealing this ASAP !"

