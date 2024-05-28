"I will definitely not be as careless as before" - Tawanchai says he's learned from past mistakes against Jo Nattawut

Tawanchai hasn't been short on ideas and improvements that he has looked to implement before his return at ONE 167.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is still evolving with each contest and training camp at just 25 years old.

On June 7, he will main event one of the biggest shows of the year live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok with a defense of his title.

His clash with Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 was a real battle until the end but the champion was able to emerge victorious in convincing fashion.

However, his fight before that, was not so clear cut as many believed that it could have gone either way on the judges' scorecards.

At ONE Fight Night 15, he met Jo Nattawut in kickboxing in what ended up being a razor close match-up.

This previous meeting with Nattawut certainly provided the defending champion with some key lessons to take away and work on before facing off with 'Smokin' Jo in a rematch under Muay Thai rules.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the champ spoke about his preparations for this fight and how he is taking a more measured approach:

"This fight gave me so many ideas to apply. In this fight, I will definitely not be as careless as before."

Tawanchai will look to put his best foot forward at ONE 167

Tawanchai may believe that in his first encounter with Jo Nattawut in October, he was too reckless and open as a result.

The champion will not make the same mistake twice as he plans to show what he is truly capable of in this high stakes rematch.

His win over Superbon showed that he can go skill for skill with the best in the world but at times against Nattawut, the fight became a battle of wills instead.

The Thai phenom will look to show his class in the main event.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.