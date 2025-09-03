“I will feel the same thing” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues relishes teammate Stella Hemetsberger’s potential world title win

ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wants her teammate Stella Hemetsberger to become a world champion like her. She is rallying behind the Austrian fighter when the latter goes for gold this week in Thailand.Hemetsberger will be vying for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5. She is battling the division's kickboxing champion Jackie Buntan in the headlining contest of the event happening in Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodrigues shared the journey she has had with Hemetsberger as martial artists, and that she wants the Vienna native to fullfill her world title dreams as well.The Brazilian champion said:&quot;When I see Stella winning this belt, I will feel the same thing I felt when it was me the first time. [I will be] proud of myself, of the team, of all the work done, and to see that everything we give up for our work was worth it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodrigues and Stella Hemetsberger both train at Phuket Fight Club and have had a lot of success competing in ONE Championship.26-year-old Hemetsberger has been undefeated in three matches to date in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts.&quot; Her latest victory came in April, where she knocked out Polish-Swede opponent Vanessa Romanowski in the opening round of their strawweight Muay Thai showdown.She now looks to take her ONE journey to a whole new level by adding her name to the promotion's roster of world champions at ONE Fight Night 35.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger expresses readiness for Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35Stella Hemetsberger expresses her readiness to get the better of Jackie Buntan in their scheduled title clash at ONE Fight Night 35. She is willing to do everything needed to come out triumphant.She made it known in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting that she and her team have prepared well and have a suited game plan come fight night.Hemetsberger said:&quot;My game plan is to trust in the hard work and my abilities and put on a good fight. I am comfortable at either distance. We are training to be ready for whatever is needed to win.&quot;Entering ONE Fight Night 35, Stella Hemetsberger is riding a five-fight winning streak, the last three in ONE Championship.Her opponent, Buntan, meanwhile, is going for history by becoming a two-sport world champion by adding the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title to the kickboxing gold already in her possession.