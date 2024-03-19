Prajanchai PK Saenchai has achieved some incredible things in his career that could see him be titled a legend of the game.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion is certaintly a force to be reckoned with, and when it comes to legend status, he ticks a lot of boxes.

Despite being proud of what he has been able to achieve in his career to date, Prajanchai isn't willing to place legend status on himself right now.

His next fight at ONE Friday Fights 58 could see him join a very exclusive club of two-sport world champions as he takes on Jonathan Di Bella for the strawweight kickboxing title.

Regardless of what he has done, the Muay Thai king told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he will only accept this title if it is given to him by his fans, fellow fighters, and peers:

"You can't call yourself a legend. This is what you gain from your fans around the world or everyone else. To be a legend, you have to be accepted by the fans, other fighters, and everyone whose concern. If they accept that I'm a legend, I will gladly accept this honor."

Prajanchai is fighting for legendary status at ONE Friday Fights 58

Prajanchai has already put together some stellar wins under the ONE Championship banner, but ONE Friday Fights 58 might be his opportunity to secure the biggest one yet.

April 5 sees the two strawweight champions collide inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for what can only be described as a fight that is deserving of such high stakes.

Becoming a two-sport world champion will undoubtedly cement his place in the history books but that's a task that is far easier said than done.

If he won't call himself a legend, it surely won't be long before the entire striking world does instead.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asian primetime on April 5. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.