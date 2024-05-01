"I will pay his fine" - Dana White to cover Diego Lopes' NSAC penalty for hopping cage post UFC 300 victory

UFC CEO Dana White is set to cover Diego Lopes' Nevada State Athletic Commission penalty for jumping over the octagon after his UFC 300 victory.

Lopes squared off against Sodiq Yusuff at the highly anticipated event on April 13. The Brazilian scored the biggest win of his professional MMA career by knocking out Yusuff within 90 seconds. Following the win, he jumped over the fence and interacted with White, which landed him in trouble with NSAC

In Tuesday's meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, information was disclosed regarding the purse and funds that were kept from the fighter.

Nevada Deputy Attorney General Matthew Feeley delivered a report that said Lopes won $100,000 for his first-round knockout victory over Yusuff, but the commission withheld $5,000 from his pay because he had been specifically warned not to jump into the crowd after his victory.

Additionally, White promised to pay Lopes' fine, according to executive director Jeff Mullen. On camera, it looked like Lopes asked White for permission before leaping.

Mullen revealed the precise exchange between White and Lopes, stating (via MMA Junkie):

“After (Lopes) won, he jumped up and gestured toward Dana White, like, ‘Can I come over? Can I come over?'. And White gestured like, ‘Come over.’ Then, I immediately stood up and took a step over that way and White said, ‘I will pay his fine. I will pay his fine.’ Then our inspectors came around and proceeded to (assist) as I was trying to get him back in the cage also. Our inspectors came around and escorted him back in the cage.”

Fan requests Dana White for UFC 303 tickets after UFC 300 altercation with fighter

Unfortunately, another fighter alongside Diego Lopes was under the scanner during UFC 300. The fighter in question is Arman Tsarukyan who unexpectedly got into an altercation with a spectator during his UFC 300 walkout, resulting in his earnings being withheld by the NSAC. The commission reportedly voted to withhold 20% ($31,600) of Tsarukyan's purse ($158,000) due to the incident.

The fan has no plans to file a lawsuit against the promotion, even if Tsarukyan swung at him in the crowd. He recently told his side of the tale while requesting UFC 303 tickets from Dana White. UFC 303 will be held on June 29, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will feature the much-anticipated, Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup in the main event.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the fan gave his side of the story and apologized for confronting Tsarukyan:

"I’d like to apologize to Arman for provoking him by flipping him off. I was buzzing all day and the moment got to me... I flipped him off nothing else... I will not sue, that never crossed my mind. My first thought was I hope I don’t get kicked out. Thank you, Uncle Dana, for blessing us with an amazing 300 card… And can you bless me and my brothers up with tickets to UFC 303?"

