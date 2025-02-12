“I won against myself” - Prajanchai says decisive win over Ellis Badr Barboza is testament to his journey of self-improvement

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai credited his self-improvement for his latest title win against Ellis Badr Barboza. Prajanchai's first fight of the calendar year took place last Friday in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event.

The Thai superstar was challenged by defending his strawweight Muay Thai world title against Barboza, a 24-year-old contender from the UK.

Prajanchai exceeded the high expectations placed on him by securing a fourth-round TKO win (doctor's stoppage) against Barboza. The impressive performance earned the Thai superstar a stunning $100,000 performance bonus.

During a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin, Prajanchai had this to say when asked if he proved his fighting skills are superior to Barboza's:

"It’s all sport, there’s winning and losing, and I would rather say that I won against myself rather than winning against him."

Prajanchai wasn't the only fighter to receive a performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 28. Earlier in the night, Chinese superstar Zhang Lipeng walked away with an extra $50,000 for his first-round knockout win against Hiroyuki Tetuska in a catchweight MMA bout.

Last Friday's event also featured Kongthoranee defeating Nong-O in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, Sean Climaco taking out Diego Paez by split decision in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, and more.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 28, which took place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Prajanchai's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

What's next for Prajanchai in ONE Championship?

Prajanchai is riding a legendary winning streak featuring impressive performances against Sam-A, Joseph Lasiri, Jonathan Di Bella (kickboxing), and Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two-sport world champion has started clearing out the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, making it more unclear who he will fight next.

On March 23, Jonathan Di Bella will take on the legendary Sam-A in an interim strawweight kickboxing world title bout to determine Prajanchai's next opponent.

As for Muay Thai, Aliff Sor Dechapan could receive a strawweight title shot after defeating Shamil Adukhov by first-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 28. The 22-year-old is riding a three-fight winning streak, including two inside the distance.

