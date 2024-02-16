Ian Garry attempts to squash beef with Geoff Neal amid loud boos from Anaheim crowd

Ian Garry is set to make his return to the octagon when he faces Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this weekend after the bout was moved forward from UFC 299. The pair had originally been scheduled to face one another at UFC 292, however, 'Handz of Steel' was forced to withdraw due to health issues.

During the lead-up to UFC 292, 'The Future' found himself under fire for making T-shirts with his opponent's mugshot plastered on the front. Speaking at the UFC 298 press conference, the No.10-ranked welterweight was met with loud boos from the crowd as he attempted to settle his issues with the No.8-ranked welterweight.

Garry responded to the boos, stating:

"Every single one of you is talking about me. Every single one of you in here is here to see me. I'm going to get my hand raised Saturday night and I'm going to silence every single one of you. I'm going to do what I do best. I'm going to show up, I'm going to show out and I'm going to get my hand raised in spectacular fashion. That's it. That's my only job."

When both fighters were asked if they would shake hands after the bout, 'The Future' responded:

"I'll shake hands with any man that's willing to stand there in the octagon with me. That simple as. Geoff, I'll shake your hand if you're willing to shake mine."

Neal responded by simply stating:

"I've got you, bro."

Check out the boos from the crowd and Ian Garry's comments below (18:20):

When the two faced off, Neal thanked Garry for motivating him by making the T-shirt. 'Handz of Steel' will enter the octagon for the first time since UFC 285 in March 2023, while 'The Future' last competed at UFC 292 in August 2023.

Ian Garry claims he may be "too big" to headline UFC Ireland

Ian Garry will put his undefeated record on the line when he faces Geoff Neal at UFC 298 this weekend. Speaking at the media day for the event, the No.10-ranked welterweight was asked about headlining a UFC card in Ireland, responding:

"I hope. I've been saying it, I've been talking about it. I just fear that I'm going to get too big, too quick and they're never going to go back. The truth is, I go out and I bury Geoff Neal into the ground on Saturday night, is that already past it? Is Ian Garry too much of a star at that point to go back? I will do everything in my power to make that happen."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on bringing the UFC back to Ireland below:

Garry added that he has spoken with Dana White and Hunter Campbell about the possibility. He expressed his interest in fighting in a title eliminator bout in his home nation.