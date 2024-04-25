Ian Garry leaks unanswered DM to Colby Covington after recent contract claims

Ian Garry has made no secret of his intention to take on Colby Covington in his octagon comeback. Garry accused the No. 4-ranked welterweight of avoiding him and declining to sign a contract matching them against each other.

The Irishman recently took to X and shared a screenshot of a text message he sent to Covington, asking him to accept the fight. He wrote:

''Stop being a p**sy, your foot is fine, agree to the fight. You can't talk all that sh*t and not back it up coward.''

Check out Ian Garry's text to Colby Covington below:

'The Future' previously called out Covington following his victory over Geoff Neal at UFC 298. The former UFC interim welterweight champion unexpectedly responded by making a callout video of his own. The two fighters have been going at each other on social media since then.

On Instagram, Garry had already spoken about getting into a fight with Covington. The unbeaten UFC welterweight fighter claimed in a video that he had signed a contract to compete against Covington.

In his most recent callout, Garry pushed Covington to sign the fight contract once more after failing to get a response. He said:

''It's Tuesday, the 23rd of April. It's half two. Everybody knows when my next fight is. Everybody knows what it is. There’s no secret. All we need is Colby to sign the f**king contract and say yes. Let’s go Colby. Can’t talk all that sh*t and not back it up.”

Check out Ian Garry calling out Colby Covington below:

It will be interesting to see how Covington responds to Garry's text regarding their match, as he had previously demanded that the Irishman fulfill three requirements before accepting to fight him in the octagon.

Ian Garry hints Colby Covington fight may still go on

Ian Garry recently hinted that a bout against Colby Covington might still be in the works following the announcement of the co-main event for UFC 303.

The announcement of Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree for the co-main event surprised many in the MMA community who thought 'The Future' would be announced for that slot instead.

The Irishman recently hinted on X that the fight between him and Covington may soon become official, potentially leading to a change in the co-main event at UFC 303. He wrote:

"I think you mean "Featured bout" #ufc303"

Check out Ian Garry's tweet regarding UFC 303 below:

