"If Anthony Smith and Marvin Vettori had a kid" - UFC Paris fighter's striking resemblance to top stars in the promotion has fans in awe

The UFC is set to hit Paris, France, for this weekend’s Fight Night event, and Ciryl Gane will face Sergey Spivak in the headline bout.

Gane and Spivak will be taking center stage as the two biggest stars on this card, but surprisingly, it was undercard fighter Bogdan Guskov who stole the show at the weigh-ins.

The UFC newcomer is scheduled to face off with former light-heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir on the main card of this weekend’s show.

MMA reporter Alex Behunin, though, seemed more focused on the fact that the native of Uzbekistan resembled another former title challenger on the scale – veteran Anthony Smith.

Unsurprisingly, Behunin’s observation garnered plenty of attention on X (formerly Twitter) from fans across the world.

User @DailyCoverageX stated:

“I almost thought this was him for a sec”

@FightingPetah and @I_am_Kachi, meanwhile, suggested that Guskov resembled a mix of Smith and another famous fighter.

“Pretty sure this is Anthony Smith and Fedor’s son”

“Fedor + smith = Guskov”

Users @SunshinexSoup, @BigBrain_MMA, and @menac3_ felt similarly but suggested that the newcomer also looked like middleweight contender Marvin Vettori.

“Anthony Smith has given birth to Marvin Vettori”

“Vettori and smith had a baby?!”

“If Smith and Vettori had a child”

@MMAobservations, meanwhile, made a crack about Guskov’s lack of tattoos when compared to Smith.

“You know it’s a tough weight cut when you’re removing tattoos.”

User @tomasjcj joked about Smith’s current rivalry with Alex Pereira.

“All this to not get recognized by Alex Pereira”

Perhaps most controversially, user @GOONSQUADPELZ simply made fun of the fact that Guskov is largely an unknown fighter.

“This is so disrespectful to...whatever this guy’s name is”

UFC Paris: Why is Volkan Oezdemir fighting Bogdan Guskov?

The UFC is set to visit Paris this weekend for a Fight Night event headlined by a heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak.

On the main card, former light-heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is pegged to face off with octagon newcomer Bogdan Guskov.

‘Czarevitch’ boasts a strong record of 14-2, with 12 of his victories coming via KO or TKO. But how did the native of Uzbekistan wind up fighting Oezdemir, who is ranked as the No.9 ranked 205lber in the UFC?

Essentially, the reason is that Guskov was happy to accept a late-notice booking against the Swiss fighter.

Oezdemir was initially pegged to face off with Azamat Murzakanov, who is currently 3-0 in the octagon. However, ‘The Professional’ was forced out of the bout on August 15, resulting in Guskov stepping in instead.

The newcomer, therefore, has had just over two weeks to prepare for this fight.