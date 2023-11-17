'If he beats Jamahal he may retire’ - Alex Pereira could call time on his career following his next fight, says former UFC title challenger 

Quantifying the greatness of Alex Pereira is almost impossible, given his rise from a tire shop in Brazil to the pinnacle of combat sports glory.

Pereira's victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 last weekend saw him become the fastest-ever UFC two-division champion as he was crowned the light heavyweight king. 'Poatan' also made history by becoming the first fighter ever to headline Madison Square Garden twice.

Alex Pereira was recently inducted into the Glory Kickboxing Hall of Fame, the third fighter to do so. On top of that, 'Poatan' is the only two-division champion in Glory Kickboxing history.

Given the list of accolades and records held by the Brazilian, former UFC title challenger and PFL analyst Kenny Florian believes that he could retire after his next fight.

Alex Pereira appears likely to defend his title against former champion Jamahal Hill next, who recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight with 'Poatan'. During episode No.449 of The Anik & Florian Podcast, 'KenFlo' said this:

"I think if he gets by Jamahal he may retire with the belt. Who knows. I don't know how long [Pereira] wants to continue fighting. I certainly haven't seen a huge drop off in his game at this stage"

Watch the video below from 11:35:

Alex Pereira retracts interest in potential fourth fight with Israel Adesanya following jibe

Alex Pereira was crowned the light heavyweight champion after defeating Jiri Prochazka via KO at UFC 295 last weekend. During the Brazilian's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, he called out Israel Adesanya for a mega-fight at light heavyweight.

The former middleweight champion announced that he would be taking a break from MMA following his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, and Pereira's callout was rooted in hoping to inspire Adesanya to return to the sport.

Pereira believes that his former opponent would be wasting his talent on the sidelines and wants to re-ignite a fire within 'The Last Stylebender' through his callout. But the respectful tone of his callout was not echoed by his translator, and Adesanya took to social media to throw a jibe the way of 'Poatan'.

Pereira has now responded to the former middleweight champion and said this:

"I wanted him to fight me at 205 and I think I did it in a very respectful way and afterwards I saw him doing some stories and some post, not very respectful. So, I don't know what it is, he's afraid maybe or he just doesn't want to fight now. I think it won't happen soon because of his behavior now after my statement."

Watch the video below from 12:55: