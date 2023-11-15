"That’s what Jan and Jiri said" - Jamahal Hill's standing KO prediction for potential Alex Pereira fight met with mixed reactions

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has predicted how a possible showdown between him and Alex Pereira would go down.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' stated that he has no intention of using his grappling skills to fight Pereira. Instead, Hill plans on keeping the fight on the feet and knocking out the Brazilian:

"Mark my words when I say this... I do not plan on taking [Alex Pereira] down, I do not plan on wrestling him...whenever I do fight him, standing, I will knock him out and when I do, I'm going to rub it in every single one of y'all's face," said Jamahal Hill. [h/t MMA Fighting]

Hill's comments caught the attention of several MMA fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual claimed that Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka had made similar statements before fighting Pereira but eventually went on to attempt a takedown during their fights against 'Poatan':

"That’s what Jan and Jiri said and guess what they did lol... shoot for a takedown promise u u finna do the same."

Another user suggested that it might not be a good idea for Hill to engage in a stand-up fight against the Brazilian:

"Jamahal is a great fighter, but his boxing is no way near Alex, if he stands toe-to-toe with Alex, Alex is knocking him out..."

Dana White speaks about the possibility of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

After winning the vacant light heavyweight title, Alex Pereira skipped over Jamahal Hill and called out Israel Adesanya for a trilogy fight in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

At the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White weighed in on future plans for Pereira. White acknowledged that Pereira and Adesanya are in different divisions now and Hill would ideally be the next challenge for 'Poatan':

"Israel is a weight class below [Pereira] now, but we've seen that. Jamahal Hill when he's ready is the fight that makes sense."

Check out Dana White's comments at the UFC 295 post-fight press conference below:

