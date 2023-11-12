'It's the fight that makes sense’ - Will Israel Adesanya or Jamahal Hill face Alex Pereira next? Dana White shares his thoughts after UFC 295

Israel Adesanya was called out by Alex Pereira following his incredible win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 this weekend.

With Adesanya currently holding the last laugh over Pereira, it seems that 'Poatan' may want to try and close out their rivalry with a victory of his own.

Although, the light heavyweight champion also stated that his call-out was rooted in trying to motivate 'The Last Stylebender', after Adesanya recently announced he would be taking a break from MMA.

But with Jamahal Hill having vacated the light heavyweight title in July due to injury, many expect Pereira to face 'Sweet Dreams' in his first title defense

Israel Adesanya has previously moved up to 205 pounds to challenge for the belt against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, where 'The Last Stylebender' suffered his first defeat in MMA.

Dana White appeared at the post-UFC 295 press conference, where he was asked if Pereira would face Adesanya or Jamahal Hill next. He said this:

"Israel is a weight class below [Pereira] now, but we've seen that. Jamahal Hill when he's ready is the fight that makes sense."

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira's callout with "Elsa" reference

Israel Adesanya famously stated that he would leave Alex Pereira "frozen like Elsa" if the pair ever fought in MMA during the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference ahead of Adesanya's clash with Jared Cannonier.

'The Last Stylebender' would, in fact, go on to face 'Poatan' twice in the octagon, at UFC 281 and UFC 287, respectively.

Adesanya was defeated via TKO in Round 5 during their first fight but knocked Pereira out emphatically during their rematch. Following the fight, 'Poatan' announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight, and the rivalry between the pair appeared to have been put behind them.

But Pereira called out Adesanya after defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 this weekend, and the former two-time middleweight champion has now responded to 'Poatan'.

Adesanya posted an image of Pereira out cold after being KO'd at UFC 287 and wrote the following message:

"Lol rent free... I sleep good."

He also wrote:

"Let it go"

Following his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September, Israel Adesanya announced that he would be taking an extended break from MMA. It is currently unclear when he will return, but he jested that he may only come back in 2027.

When he decides to return, there are a number of potential fights for Adesanya, including his surging rival Dricus du Plessis, who is set to take on Strickland at UFC 297 next year.

