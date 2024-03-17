"If you don't get chills looking at this, you are not human" - Fans left awestruck over jaw-dropping new UFC 300 promo 

UFC 300 is less than a month away, and the world's premier MMA promotion has put out a spectacular promo to add to the excitement of the upcoming spectacle. Suffice it to say the trailer has hit it big with MMA fans.

The new promo traces the storied history and legacy of the UFC, featuring footage of monumental bouts of promotional greats, including Georges St-Pierre, Royce Gracie, Frankie Edgar, and Amanda Nunes among others.

The latter half of the segment gave a sneak peek into the featured bouts and the fighters stepping up to fight in the milestone event. An adrenaline-pumping sound track accompanies the video, and the promo ends with Alex Pereira's chilling war cry.

Watch the UFC 300 promo below:

Fight fans were delighted by the promo and took to X to show their appreciation.

@MrConsciouss wrote:

"If you don't get chills looking at this, you're not human."

@CharlieQuinnMMA had this to say:

"Give the production team a raise. Chills."

@MicahelJayBTC recommended:

"Just make sure Sal D'Amato isn't judging on the card, please."

@sisswizz wrote:

"Amazing Promo! Make them all like this."

Check out some more reactions below:

UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A light heavyweight title clash between Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the event.

Apart from this, a women's strawweight title bout between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan and a BMF title matchup between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are two other standout fights on the star-studded card.

Alex Pereira talks about possibly knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Alex Pereria has won all but two of his UFC fights via knockouts and fans would be hoping that 'Poatan' delivers a vicious finish this time as well.

When a fight fan asked the Brazilian during the UFC 300 Q/A on how fast he would knock out Jamahal Hill, the light-heavyweight kingpin said:

"I want to win, like in every fight, as soon as possible. I never plan to get a knockout, and that's how I have always gotten a knockout, and I'm going to follow that."

Catch Alex Pereria's comments below (16:07):