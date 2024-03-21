"If I win I can get my belt back" - Superbon eying feisty unification with Chingiz Allazov after Marat Grigorian war

Superbon Singha Mawynn is back on the hunt for world championship gold in his return at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one was knocked off his top spot by Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year.

Before he can hope to face Allazov in a rematch, he must first overcome the next hurdle that awaits him on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative will face Marat Grigorian for the second time under the ONE banner with the interim title on the line.

Superbon spoke about how much reclaiming the gold means to him in a recent interview with ONE Championship as he alluded to a rematch with Allazov down the line:

"It is really important for me, because if I win I can get my belt back. And I need to get it back. And then I can go back to being the No. 1 kickboxer in the world. So it'll mean a lot to me."

Superbon has nothing but huge fights ahead of him

A striker with the kind of stature that Superbon brings to the table is going to be no stranger to competing in huge fights each time out.

The same can certainly be said for his upcoming run, which comes off the back of him facing Tawanchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

Beating Grigorian once again will be no easy task, but the former champion knows that if he is successful, nothing can stand in the way of him fighting Allazov for redemption.

It's championship season for Superbon, and it all kicks off at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, which will air live in Asia primetime. The entire card will be available live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.