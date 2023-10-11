"If King Kong can make 155..." - Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts as UFC 294 Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski clash is confirmed

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Islam Makhachev will handle anyone who can make 155 pounds, following news of his clash with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294.

'The Eagle' recently shared his thoughts on the change of opponent, after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the bout yesterday after receiving a nasty cut above his eye.

Volkanovski will take on Islam Makhachev in an epic rematch of their UFC 284 clash, which took place in February. 'The Great' was narrowly defeated via unanimous decision, and will hope to even the score at UFC 294 next weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, and said this:

"If somebody can make 155, and the UFC say this guy is a contender, who cares? It doesn't matter. Brother, if King Kong can make 155, okay bring this guy here. Doesn't matter"

He continued:

"I told Islam today, brother it doesn't matter, you are the world champion. Volk, Charles, Poirier or Justin, it doesn't matter brother. It's supposed to be Charles? He pulled out, but we already beat him and we don't care about this. But if they want Volk again, first fight was very good, very competitive fight. But we know, and their team knows we won a unanimous decision. Not even a split decision. Volk was looking good in the fight, but he lost."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Khabib Nurmagomedov's quote referencing King Kong stems from his use of the line prior to his title fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

Iaquinta was a late-notice replacement, after Tony Ferguson was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a knee injury.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov be in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 294?

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that he would be retiring from his role as an MMA coach in the beginning of 2023.

'The Eagle' is yet to make a return as a coach, but many wondered if Islam Makhachev's title fight at UFC 294 would be a large enough incentive for him to come back.

Javier Mendez, head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), was recently asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov would be in Makhachev's corner at UFC 294.

Mendez has coached both 'The Eagle' and Makhachev for over a decade, and shares a good relationship with the pair.

He appeared to confirm that Nurmagomedov would not be in attendance at UFC 294 during an interview with Submission Radio. Mendez said this:

"No I probably don't think so, I think he has made his [decision]. He doesn't even want us talking about it, because everybody knows. Unless he changes it from him, you'll hear it from him. You won't hear it from me"

Watch the video below from 25:20: