"If you're a man, stand behind what you say" - Brendan Allen pieces up Marvin Vettori over online beef after Italian's Twitter tirade

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen does not seem too happy about Marvin Vettori's recent posts on social media.

It all started when after 'All In's' victory at UFC Vegas 90, Vettori uploaded a series of posts where he criticized Allen. 'The Italian Dream' shared that he did not agree with the outcome of the fight and labeled Allen's performance as "embarrassing."

"Allen wtf you calling for the title, man. You look like dog s**t, got rocked every single round and prayed you were getting the takedown just to hang in there. That s**t was embarrassing."

Check out a compilation of Marvin Vettori's posts against Brendan Allen below:

Marvin Vettori reacts to Brendan Allen's performance

After defeating Chris Curtis on April 6, Allen appeared at the post-fight press conference where he reacted to Vettori's posts.

"You said explicitly on media that when you saw me, you were gonna beat my a**. You saw me, only thing you said was, 'What's up, man?'... The only time he wants to do something is when it's in front of people. So, I don't give a f**k... If you're a man, stand behind what you say.

"That's my problem. I never said anything about him. He said I said something on Twitter. Come on, bro. Everyone's talking on Twitter. Apparently, he's talking on Twitter right now... Say what you want, talk what you want. When you see me, do something if you're really about it."

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below:

Vettori responded by stating that he had expected Allen to say the things he did at the post-fight press conference.

The UFC Vegas 90 main event was originally supposed to be a clash between 'All In' and Vettori. But 'The Italian Dream' dropped out of the fight and Curtis stepped in as a short-notice replacement. The two middleweights battled it out for five rounds and Allen edged out a split-decision victory.

