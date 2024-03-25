It appears as though Igor Severino is facing plenty more backlash for his bite at UFC Vegas 89, as it was reported that he has yet to be paid his fight purse.

The 20-year-old competed against Andre Lima this past Saturday, which ended with him being disqualified after he was caught biting his opponent's arm. It turned out to be a lot more serious as the action jeopardized his MMA career.

Despite being bit by the 20-year-old, Lima handled the situation well and took a humorous approach rather than further escalating things. He ended up making it a commemorative moment as he got a tattoo on the area.

Igor Severino's career hanging in the balance

Following the bout, it was reported that UFC CEO Dana White cut Igor Severino from the promotion, and he informed MMA journalist Kevin Iole that the 'Contender Series' alum would likely also face repercussions from the Nevada Athletic Commission.

That prediction ended up being correct as MMA Fighting reported that sources indicated that the Brazilian's fight purse for the event has been withheld, which signifies that he will likely receive a hefty fine and possibly even a suspension.

Lima came into the fight with plenty of momentum as he had an unbeaten 8-0 MMA record and came off his impressive second-round TKO win over Jhonata Silva on Week 7 of the 'Contender Series' this past September. There is now uncertainty for the flyweight prospect as he awaits the verdict from the NAC.

The Brazilian hasn't commented on the incident through the media or on his personal social media. Now that he will be a free agent after being cut from the UFC, it will be interesting to see whether other promotions will steer clear from signing him for the time being.

Whether the biting incident will affect Severino's career further remains to be seen.