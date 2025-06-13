Ilia Topuria gets brutally honest about Islam Makhachev initially refusing to vacate lightweight title: "What are they talking about?"

Ilia Topuria recently addressed Islam Makhachev's initial statement of not vacating the UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev had expressed a strong desire to achieve 'champ-champ' status in the UFC. Because of this ambition, he was initially confident about not vacating his 155-pound weight class championship to compete for the title in the welterweight division.

In a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria expressed confusion over the Dagestani fighter's statement of not vacating the title despite having all the necessary agreements in place:

"The attitude they have is like they invented the sport... It's like guys sit back and enjoy the sun wherever you are, and do what you're told. When they said that, I was like, 'What are they making up?' It was only two days before everything would eventually come out. What are they talking about?"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Look at what happened... He's moved up, he vacated the title, and I'm fighting directly for the belt."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

After Makhachev's move to the welterweight division, Topuria will now face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28.

Ilia Topuria reveals reason behind chasing the Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski to become the UFC featherweight champion. After a single title defense against Max Holloway, Topuria vacated his title and announced his move to the lightweight division. Right away, 'El Matador' expressed his desire to face Islam Makhachev in a title fight.

In the aforementioned interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria explained the motivation behind pursuing this matchup, saying:

"For one simple fact, and it's the same with Volkanovski. If you beat someone and take the title from them at 145 [pounds weight class], it had to be Volk... He was the one who dominated everyone. He was the greatest. It's the same for me with Islam [Makhachev]. I wanted to fight him simply because he had dominated everyone."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on chasing Islam Makhachev fight below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.