Ilia Topuria gets honest about potential Conor McGregor-esque presidential bid in the future

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 13, 2025 07:22 GMT
Ilia Topuria (right) addresses potential political run like Conor McGregor (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (right) addresses potential political run like Conor McGregor (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria recently shared his thoughts on following Conor McGregor's footsteps and potentially pursuing a political career in the future. Topuria admitted that he hadn't thought about it yet, but was open to the idea, if his fans wanted him to.

It's no secret that McGregor has set his sights on running for office in Ireland and has been vocal about his efforts to do so. Over the past year, the UFC megastar has extensively detailed his plans for immigration reform, homelessness, and national security via social media.

During a recent media interaction, the reigning UFC lightweight champion was asked about fans comparing his MMA rise to that of McGregor and whether he'd be open to running for political leadership in Spain or Georgia. He replied:

"President Ilia is coming. The truth is, at this point in my career and life, I have never thought about it. I have never had that kind of reflection on whether I wanted to be president or not, but if the people needed it, then of course, yes."

Topuria is coming off a lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira via first-round knockout at UFC 317 in June. Meanwhile, McGregor is angling for a spot on the historic UFC White House card next year.

When Ilia Topuria explained why he'd beat prime Conor McGregor in a potential fight

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor, with both men rarely sparing an opportunity to take shots at each other online. Given that Topuria's mercurial rise to the top reminded many of McGregor's era, fans have often wondered how a hypothetical fight between 'El Matador' and the Irishman in his prime would play out.

In an interview in July (via @ChampRDS on X), Topuria shared his honest take on the matter and said:

"Without a doubt [I’d beat McGregor]. The sport evolves every year. It’s constantly evolving. It’s like comparing a football star from the '80s or '90s to today’s game. Would they shine? Maybe, but I think there are better players now.
Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
