Ilia Topuria gives Charles Oliveira a reality check about potential 155-pound title fight: "I am the one in charge"

Ilia Topuria has made it clear that he has one goal in mind and that is dethroning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Topuria, who's vacating the 145-pound throne to move up in weight class, isn’t entertaining conditions from contenders like Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira, a former 155-pound champion, wants Topuria to prove himself before considering a fight against him. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan, who was on the cusp of a title shot at UFC 311, has been seemingly pushed back into the pack.

In a sharp response to Oliveira’s insistence that Topuria must first win the belt to earn a fight against the Brazilian, the Georgian-Spaniard took to X and wrote:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge."

Check out Ilia Topuria's X post below:

Initially, when Topuria shed light on his plans for the lightweight division, several analysts speculated that 'El Matador' would be granted an immediate title shot upon moving up. Even UFC color commentator Joe Rogan pushed for the fight on one of his podcast episodes. However, Islam Makhachev doesn't seem to be excited by the idea.

Reports indicate that the reigning lightweight champion prefers a bout against either Arman Tsarukyan or Justin Gaethje. Makhachev's decision has perhaps left Topuria without a clear path to the belt. Regardless of Makhachev's take, Topuria remains confident, recently teasing his “conquest” of another division during an award ceremony in Spain.

Topuria captured the featherweight title in February 2024 with a second-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski. He defended his belt against Max Holloway at UFC 308 with a third-round knockout win.

