Ilia Topuria “ran” from rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, claims UFC lightweight and former rival of ‘El Matador’s': “It’d be a different fight"

Ilia Topuria was expected to face Alexander Volkanovski in 2025 for the featherweight title. However, in a stunning turnaround it was announced that Volkanovski would face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the vacant title, with Topuria moving to lightweight.

The reason behind the Spaniard's decision lay in his struggle with making 145 pounds, according to UFC CEO Dana White.

But according to Paddy Pimblett, the 28-year-old chose to move divisions to avoid a rematch with Volkanovski. Pimblett, who had beef with Topuria in 2022, stated that 'The Great' would have been a completely different fighter in a second bout with Topuria.

'The Baddy' pointed to Volkanovski's KO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, less than four months before facing 'El Matador' at UFC 298, as the biggest reason for the Australian's defeat.

The Brit was recently interviewed by radio station 560 WQAM and said:

"Volk had only just recovered from getting head-kicked 12 weeks earlier and getting knocked clean out by Islam. I think if [Topuria] fought Volk again it'd be a different fight. I think he half ran away from Volk. But you can't really say that because he knocked him out with one punch last year. But I think [Topuria] knew that Volk was gonna give him a run for his money."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below (7:20):

Ilia Topuria's lightweight move leaves Islam Makhachev in tough spot, says UFC champion

Ilia Topuria left a trail of destruction in his wake en route to UFC featherweight gold. 'El Matador' knocked out arguably the two greatest 145-pound fighters of all time in consecutive fights. He finished Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 before becoming the first man to knock out Max Holloway when they clashed at UFC 308.

But since his move to lightweight, welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes Islam Makhachev has been left in an awkward position. Makhachev's title reign has seen him face Volkanovski twice, Dustin Poirier, and recently Renato Moicano on short notice.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad said this about Topuria's lightweight move:

"It puts [Makhachev] in a bad spot. Everybody is calling for Ilia, and then you look at the comments and it's like, 'He's only fought featherweights.' Then he goes out there and beats Ilia... [The fans will say], 'Well we told you Ilia was too small.' And Ilia can always go back down."

Catch Belal Muhammad discussing Ilia Topuria below (8:25):

