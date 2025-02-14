"Don't even compare me to that bum" - Ilia Topuria goes scorched earth on Paddy Pimblett, slams Englishman over distasteful comments on Georgia 

Ilia Topuria has blasted Paddy Pimblett for 'The Baddy's' previous comments on Georgia’s losing efforts in the Russo-Georgian war. In 2021 Pimblett poked fun at the 2008 Russo-Georgian war and made inappropriate comments, for which the latter apologized later to Topuria and other Georgian fighters.

'El Matador' was not happy with Pimblett's comments on the Russo-Georgian war and when the two crossed paths in 2022, they had a brief altercation in a London hotel.

Topuria cemented his legacy in the coming years by winning the UFC featherweight title and even defending it once. Meanwhile, 'The Baddy' is now the No.12-ranked lightweight.

'El Matador' who recently appeared on the Full Send Podcast, addressed his previous beef with the Liverpool native and said:

"His hype was like momentanio. In the moment he has a lot of hype this and that. But the quality of the fighter that he is man come on please, don’t even compare me to that bum because we are on different levels and everyone can see that."

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Topuria believes that Pimblett shouldn't have made jokes about the war because so many children and adults lost their lives in it. The Spaniard also forewarned the Liverpool native that he still harbors a grudge against him.

Paddy Pimblett shares his thoughts on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria

In 2024, Ilia Topuria made his potential plans to move to the lightweight division public. Topuria wants to fight with reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is not interested in locking heads with the Spaniard right away.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett recently appeared on Blood Red: The Liverpool FC Podcast, and revealed that he does not see the super fight between the Dagestani phenom and 'El Matador' happening:

"I can’t see Ilia fighting Islam. He’s only defended the belt once, normally you need to defend the belt like three times. And he’s not that big of a star to just jump straight in. He is not McGregor to just jump right up and fight for the other belt, so I can’t personally see that happening. But we’ll see what happens."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments about Ilia Topuria below:

