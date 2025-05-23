  • home icon
"Imagine what Tom can do, "What is Masvidal doing there?" - Fans react to Mini Khabib aka Hasbulla trying to choke Jon Jones

By Subham
Modified May 23, 2025 18:50 GMT
Netizens react to Hasbulla (left) trying to choke Jon Jones (right). [Images courtesy: @hasbulla.hushetskiy on Instagram]
Fans have reacted to a clip of Russian social media personality Hasbulla trying to force the tap from UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. 'Bones' was in Thailand to film a reality TV show with former UFC star Nate Diaz. During the trip, he also met Hasbulla.

In the aforementioned clip, Jones was shown hanging out with Hasbulla on a terrace when the 22-year-old playfully attempted to choke out Jones.

Check out the original clip below:

Fans reacted to this clip. A user wrote:

"If Hasbulla can do that imagine what Tom can do…"

Another commented:

"What is Masvidal doing there?"

Few others wrote:

"Hasbulla finishes Tom inside one."
"Even Hasbulla's pissed the duck’s holding up the division."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Jon Jones fires back at Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall has been frustrated with Jon Jones and the UFC for delaying the much-awaited heavyweight title unification bout. In a recent sit-down with all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall voiced his frustration once more for being inactive.

Since 'Bones' has not shown a willingness to fight him, the Brit does not care about fighting Jones anymore and just wants to be the undisputed champion.

Aspinall said:

"I've been inactive for nearly a year, and I'm just being told to wait. I don't care about fighting Jon Jones, I just want to be the undisputed champion."

Verdict MMA on Instagram shared Aspinall's remarks, and the post caught the attention of Jones, who commented:

"Shut your mouth and do as you’re told. 😂"

Check out Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Jones is treating Aspinall the same way Conor McGregor had treated Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 303, with McGregor finally withdrawing from the bout because of injury. McGregor vs. Chandler has still not come to fruition, and it will now be interesting to see if 'Bones' vs. Aspinall happens in 2025, as promised by Dana White.

About the author
Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications