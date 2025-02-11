Impersonators' skit of Islam Makhachev preparing Jiri Prochazka for potential Alex Pereira trilogy has fans in splits: "The crossover of a lifetime"

Fans have responded hilariously to a social media content creator's impersonation of Islam Makhachev getting Jiri Prochazka ready for a potential trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is scheduled to defend his strap against top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Meanwhile, 'Denisa' recently returned to winning ways against Jamahal Hill at UFC 311.

'Poatan' has locked horns with Prochazka twice and has won both bouts via KO/ TKO. Following their first clash at UFC 295, Pereira was accused of using black magic and voodoo by Prochazka.

After the Czech fighter's most recent win at UFC 311, he called out the light heavyweight champion for a third fight.

Returning to the Instagram impersonation skit by well-known video creators Mimic Bro and SloppyMMA; a recent one featured Prochazka improving his striking in preparation for a third battle with Pereira. Meanwhile, Makhachev is seen interrupting 'Denisa' by asking him to come to Dagestan and train in wrestling to defeat the Brazilian.

The post caught the attention of several fans. Among them, a user wrote:

"The crossover of a lifetime."

Another netizen chimed in:

"What alternate universe is this? 😂"

Another fan complimented the video creator and said:

"That guy makes a damn good Islam impression lol."

Fan comments [Courtesy of SloppyMMA and Mimic Bro on Instagram]

Joe Rogan wants to witness Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria

In 2024, Ilia Topuria made his plans to move up to lightweight and challenge reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev public. While many have seconded 'El Matador's' lightweight move, some have not and believe that he should stay at featherweight and defend his strap a few more times.

However, Joe Rogan wants to witness Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria, and he seconded the Georgian moving up to lightweight. On a recent episode of JRE, Rogan said:

"I hope as crazy as it sounds, I hope Ilia goes up to 155... Ilia goes up to 155. I don't care if he [Topuria] defended the title one time or didn't, who cares? Let's go. Let's fuc*ing go."

