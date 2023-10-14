“Imposing so much power” - Dillon Danis arrives at Manchester arena with ‘The Rock’s’ shirt, triggers fan meltdown on Twitter

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled to lock horns in a highly anticipated six-round exhibition match tonight (October 14) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured attraction in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Amidst speculation and allegations by Paul that he might not participate, 'El Jefe' has indeed arrived at the AO Arena, strongly indicating that the fight will go ahead as scheduled. Interestingly, Danis was seen wearing a sleeveless shirt with a 'The Rock' style Brahma Bull logo.



In light of earlier speculations about Dillon Danis potentially ditching the fight, his arrival at the venue prompted a wide range of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"It’s actually happening, wouldn’t have thought that just a few days ago."

Another wrote:

"Danis has aura man… please fu*kin win"



"Crazy to actually see him show up lol"

"That way of walking imposing so much power"

"can’t wait to see Logan get embarrassed😭"

"He actually showed up lmao"

"HE MIGHT ACTUALLY FIGHT 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳"

"i thought y’all said he wasn’t showing up"

"I'm fkn rooting for Danis. He's got some serious swag bro."

Credits: @HappyPunch on X

Dillon Danis spotted at Manchester pub a night before Logan Paul's fight

Hours before his scheduled boxing match with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, Dillon Danis was spotted at a Manchester cocktail bar. Video clips and photos surfaced on Friday night, depicting Danis at Cloud 23 bar, situated three miles away from the fight venue.

In the images, the 30-year-old American appeared to be enjoying a non-alcoholic beer while surrounded by fellow patrons. The footage was allegedly captured on Friday night, 24 hours before the anticipated bout.



The build-up for the bout has been quite eventful and controversial for the MMA fighter. Danis left his mark at the pre-fight press conference by causing a cut on Paul's face and subsequently accused his opponent of failing to meet the weigh-in deadline.