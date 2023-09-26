Has Dillon Danis pulled out Logan Paul fight? 'Maverick's' latest video sparks wild rumors

Logan Paul believes Dillon Danis may be trying to find a way to pull out of their upcoming boxing match. Paul is set to welcome Danis to the boxing world on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

'The Maverick' recently took to social media to post a video addressing Danis' recent comments about facing lawsuits from Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal and slammed 'El Jefe' for allegedly using that as an excuse to withdraw from their bout.

In the build-up to their fight, Dillon Danis chose to promote their bout by relentlessly attacking Agdal's character by posting old, private, and allegedly illegally obtained pictures of her all over his socials, which ultimately led to her filing a lawsuit against him in a New Jersey court.

During a recent conversation with Andrew Tate on Adin Ross' live stream, Danis revealed that he has to pay $400,000 in legal fees even if he won the case. Given Danis' professional inactivity, Logan Paul recently claimed the Bellator fighter is desperately trying to wiggle his way out of their bout by using the lawsuits as an excuse. He said:

"This dude's whining on Twitter, talking about, "They're suing me. I got lawsuits up the a**. I don't know if I want to do this anymore." Shut up, stupid. Trying to use a completely unrelated lawsuit... as an excuse to pull out of the fight... We knew you'd try to find anything you could to pull out."

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Fans react to rumors of 'El Jefe' allegedly pulling out of October 14 fight

Logan Paul's video implying that Dillon Danis is trying to pull out of their fight sent fans into a frenzy. Given the hype generated by Danis' unsavory antics on social media and the fact that he'll be making his first combat sports outing since June 2019, many are eagerly looking forward to this matchup materializing.

Soon after Paul's video dropped, many took to social media to ask questions and express their thoughts on the rumors. Recalling Dillon Danis previously pulling out of the KSI fight, many thought the rumors may be true.

"@dillondanis you pulling out?"

"Dillon got what he wanted, massive exposure. Now he's pulling out of the fight."

Despite the rumors, Dillon Danis hasn't pulled out of the fight yet. The Bellator welterweight recently slammed WWE star Kayla Braxton for suggesting the same, so much so that he has brutally insulted her on X. His tweet also seemed to confirm that he will still face Logan Paul in the squared circle next month.

