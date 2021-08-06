"In this business, everything goes" - Mike Tyson reacts to Conor McGregor's controversial tweets

Mike Tyson discussed the recent decline of Conor McGregor alongside Henry Cejudo and Khabib Nurmagomedov on a recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Tyson was asked to share his take on McGregor's recent outbursts, which seem to have crossed all boundaries of decency. While Conor McGregor has lost some of his fanbase due to his controversial tweets, Mike Tyson found his actions justifiable. When asked to weigh in on Conor's recent tweets directed at Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Mike Tyson said:

"Listen, I just know, in this business everything goes. Everything goes. Promote the fight, everything goes."

Watch the clip below:

Conor McGregor has been on a downward trajectory since back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier. McGregor's highly anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier was met with a rather anticlimactic ending.

The Irishman broke his foot at the end of the opening round, resulting in a TKO victory for Poirier in the main event at UFC 264. The post-fight diagnosis revealed that Conor McGregor broke the lower tibia of his left leg and might be on the sidelines for over a year.

Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery in Los Angeles which lasted 3 and a half hours. Doctors inserted a rod in his tibia and his fibula was fixed with plates and screws. (via @TMZ_Sports) https://t.co/zhkvhdfb25 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 12, 2021

McGregor took several digs at Poirier's wife both before and after his recent loss in the main event at UFC 264. While that was noted as an emotional outburst by many, McGregor worsened things by going after Khabib's late father in more recent tweets.

Conor McGregor's response to Khabib Nurmagomedov

During the recent podcast with Mike Tyson, Khabib Nurmagomedov slammed Conor McGregor for 'evil' comments about his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' also opined that McGregor has probably traded important people in his life to be surrounded by yes-men.

Conor McGregor immediately took to Twitter, channeling his inner Mike Tyson to respond to Khabib. 'Notorious' advised Khabib to spend time with his family and avoid mentioning the Irishman further. McGregor's now-deleted tweet read:

“I wanna eat his children!!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time”

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet

