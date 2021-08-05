"I think he lost a lot of people around him" - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his opinion on what Conor McGregor is missing in his life right now

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently shared his take on Conor McGregor's holistic decline following the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While McGregor is riding a two-fight skid in terms of his professional career, 'The Notorious' recently lost many fans owing to his outrageous comments.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor's actions stem from a lack of good people around him. 'The Eagle' believes that the Irishman's rise to success has come with him trading genuine people in his life for yes-men. 'The Eagle' opined that McGregor probably didn't have anyone to point out his mistakes as the people around him were too scared of falling out of his favor.

Speaking to Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo on a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"But real people, they don't care about this. They was with you before you become famous and rich. And they don't care about your money, they don't care about your fame, they just love you. And when they say to you truth, you don't like this because of your ego. And I think he lost a lot of people around him. This is just my opinion. I don't think he have people who was with him before when he become champion. And everybody need someone who remind you, 'Hey, you are doing this, this is good, this is bad'. This is life you know."

Watch the episode below:

How Khabib Nurmagomedov remained humble

While several fighters built an air of grandeur around them during their reign at the top, Khabib Nurmagomedov was a clear exception. The Dagestani champion remained humble throughout his professional career, eventually retiring with a perfect 29-0 record.

• 29-0 professional record, 13-0 in UFC

• 2nd longest win streak in UFC history

• Tied for most lightweight title wins (4), beating fighters such as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier



Khabib is leaving the game as a legend 🦅 @espnmma pic.twitter.com/UkE6jwM5nA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently accepted that it is sometimes hard to listen to dissenting opinions. Revealing a way to overcome this, 'The Eagle' said:

"I'm gonna be honest, sometime like, when you are best in the world you don't like when people say to you, 'Hey you have to do this', you know. But you have to be clear with your heart. If you are clear with your heart and you know this guys say true, you have to say, 'Yes, okay. I agree with you.'"

