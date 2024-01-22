"In complete awe of you" - UFC star Molly McCann shares heart-warming post reflecting on hospital interaction with injured fighter Ryan Curtis 

Molly McCann has shared a heart-warming post on social media, detailing her experience spending time with injured mixed martial artist Ryan Curtis.

Curtis, who has previously fought in Bellator, recently suffered a devastating and life-changing spinal injury while training. Featherweight contender Leah McCourt shared an update about the incident earlier month, stating that Curtis had sustained injuries to his back, neck, and spine. She wrote:

“Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck, and dislocated spine. During this injury, trauma was also caused to Ryan’s spinal cord. The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery."

McCourt's statement also included a GoFundMe link, which has currently raised over £120,000 to help Curtis and his family.

'Meatball' recently visited Curtis in hospital and was inspired by his reaction to the situation. According to the Liverpudlian, Curtis has shown a tremendous resilience and the experience has left her inspired. She wrote:

"Blown away by the resilience I witnessed today, in complete awe of you Ryan. Considering the circumstance what a day of reminiscing and positive talk of a positive future. Great to see a lot of friends in the ICU today and as always amazing to see all my girls! The strength you e given me today lad, I promise to harness and take into my fight. God bless my boy @chaoscurtis."

Conor McGregor sends Ryan Curtis message of support following his injury

Conor McGregor also recently extended his support and prayers to fellow Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis following the news of his life-altering injury.

McGregor took to Instagram to pen some heartfelt words to Curtis, and expressed that it is sometimes forgotton the risks that fighters take in order to compete in the cage. He wrote:

"Very sad news on Curta. The game isn't worth the risk. Truth we don't want to speak on. Thank God for your little family Curta, keep them tight and God bless brother, get better you will!"

McGregor also went a step further than just messages of support to Curtis too. The Irishman donated £25,000 of his own money, as well as shared the GoFundMe link to Curtis' page to encourage his fans to help out the fighter and his family.